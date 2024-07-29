Monday, July 29, 2024
KP urges PHC CJ to form judicial commission for May 9 probe

Law minister says CJ will announce names for commission. Afridi says PHC judge will head judicial commission

KP urges PHC CJ to form judicial commission for May 9 probe
The Nation Monitoring
July 29, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI-led) Khyber Pakhunkhwa government on Sunday wrote a letter to Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim requesting him for constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.

KP Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, while speaking to a private news channel, said: “The letter requesting the establishment of a judicial commission was sent to the chief justice by the administration department.”

Afridi said that the chief justice will announce the names for the commission, adding that the judicial commission will be headed by a PHC judge.

A day earlier, the KP cabinet approved the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 events during the meeting presided by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The PTI had been demanding to hold a judicial inquiry into the May 9 protests which broke out in the country last year over party founder Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

During the protests, alleged PTI supporters damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in different parts of the country.

In May this year, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated his party’s demand to constitute a judicial inquiry into the violence.

KP CM Gandapur had also demanded to form a judicial commission to probe the violence on that day.

