M Ali, Sahibzada shine as Shaheens to chase win on last day

LAHORE - Fast bowler Mohammad Ali had a field day against Bangladesh ‘A’ as he bagged a six-fer restricting them to 216 in second innings as Pakistan Shaheens were set a 296-run target on day three of the second four-day match at the DXC Arena in Darwin. According to information made available here, Shaheens require 160 more runs to win after they finished the day three with 136-4 in 37 overs.Skipper Sahibzada Farhan chipped in with a brisk 70-ball 68 hitting 10 fours and two sixes before getting out. He also shared a 96-run opening partnership with Haseebullah (44 not out, 98b, 6x4s). Bangladesh ‘A’ bowlers further removed Kamran Ghulam and Umar Amin for ducks to reduce Shaheens 100-3. Mohammad Irfan Khan (15, 31b, 3x4s) was the last wicket to fall on the day before Tayyab Tahir (4 not out, 14b) joined Haseeb on the crease. The duo will resume the batting for Shaheens on last day with an uphill task of chasing 295 runs.Rejaur Rehman Raja picked up two wickets while Hasan Murad and Mahmudul Hasan Joy dismissed one batter each. Earlier, Bangladesh ‘A’ could only muster 132 more runs in 43.1 overs after continuing from their overnight total of 84-3 as they were bundled out for 216 in 70.1 overs with a 295-run lead. Mahmudul (65, 118b, 11x4s) and Aich Mollah (58, 123b, 9x4s) registered half-centuries. Mahmudul was cleaned up by Ali in 37th over breaking a 39-run fourth-wicket stand while Shadman Islam too fell prey to the Test fast bowler for eight-ball duck three overs later. With half the side back in the hut, Mollah and Shahadat Hossain (33, 55b, 6x4s) put on a vital 63-run sixth-wicket stand to help their team extend the lead. Khurram Shahzad struck to remove Shahadat reducing Bangladesh ‘A’ to 180-6 in 59.2 overs.

The remaining four wickets were poached by Ali in a marathon seven-over spell which began in the 59th over and culminated with his figures reading 6-63 in 24.1 overs.

The assault included double strike in 64th over claiming, Rejaur Rehman Raja (4, 4b, 1x4) and Mahidul Islam (13, 26b, 2x4s) followed by the dismissal of well-set Mollah in 69th over and Ripon Mondol in 71st. Among other bowlers, Khurram bagged three wickets while Faisal Akram had a solitary scalp to his name.