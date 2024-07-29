Man shot injured over minor dispute

MULTAN - A man was shot injured by five armed outlaws over a minor dispute at Tariqabad in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station On Sunday. According to police sources, Abdul Samad resident of Tariqabad was at his shop when five armed outlaws entered the shop and started firing on the shopkeeper. As a result of the firing, the shopkeeper was shot injured while the criminals managed to escape from the scene. The complainant Abdul Samad alleged that the criminals demanded extortion from and shot him injured over refusal. The police registered the case and arrested three criminals while two others were on bail before arrest. However, the police said that it was not a matter of extortion. The complaint’s brother Asif had registered a case against the criminals over some issues. Further investigations were underway, police sources added.