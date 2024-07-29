Maryam Nawaz, British High Commissioner vow to cooperate in various sectors

Punjab Chief Minister and British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott held a meeting and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in health, education and other sectors, during the meeting.

Punjab CM informed the British High Commissioner about Punjab’s first Women Virtual Police Station and Child Safety Virtual Centre.

stated that concrete measures have been taken for the safety and security of women and children.

She also highlighted the solarisation project to provide economic relief to citizens through solar panels in Punjab kicking off from August 14.

Punjab CM was ready to welcome British companies for investment in the solar project. She emphasised that the bidding process for solar projects would be transparent and merit based.

also highlighted her government's efforts for mitigation of environmental pollution. She also shared her vision of making Punjab, the biggest digital hub of South Asia.

British High Commissioner commended the Punjab Sikh Marriage Act and Child Marriage Bill.

Jane Marriot also hailed Punjab government measures for minorities’ protection, children and women safety initiatives.