Mayor reviews Chehlum arrangements

SUKKUR - Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh on Sunday said that the district administration would provide all outstanding arrangements on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said that Islam taught Muslims to remain in a society with peaceful co-existence and promote brotherhood. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in connection with the sanitation arrangements of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) here. Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal and other elected representatives were present on the occasion. Mayor revealed that people, who are involved in promoting sectarianism in the city and destroying the peaceful environment of the region, had no place here. He also announced that he would pay a visit to the spot to check the arrangements. Mroreover, Provincial Secretary for Sports, Jalal Din Mahar here on Sunday held a meeting with the District Administration Matiari to review the progress on the construction of the Sports Stadium in Matiari. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sattar Shaikh, officers from the sports and Provincial Buildings Development Department, Hyderabad.

The Secretary emphasized that the Sindh Government was committed to providing sports facilities to the young population in each district, as sports activities were essential for a healthy society. He directed the Sports Department officers to expedite their efforts to complete development schemes in collaboration with the concerned executing agencies.

Later, the Secretary Sports along with Deputy Commissioner Matiari and other officers, visited the site of the Sports Stadium in Matiari.