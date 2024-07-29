Minister for swift drainage of rainwater in low-lying areas

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for self monitoring of drainage works in low-lying areas after torrential rains hit Islamabad on Sunday morning. The minister has stressed that these works should be completed as soon as possible to prevent water accumulation. Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) teams are working around the clock to ensure swift drainage and mitigate potential flooding, said a news release.

To ensure smooth water flow, teams were instructed to monitor drains and waterways 24/7. Additional staff and machinery were deployed as needed to facilitate the process. A comprehensive response was mobilized, with assistant commissioners, CDA officers, MCI teams, and emergency responders from 1122 working together to address the situation.