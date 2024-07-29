Monday, July 29, 2024
MOFA to start apostille attestation service for Peshawar

Agencies
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  In a bid to facilitate applicants seeking apostille attestation in Peshawar and surrounding areas, the ministry of Foreign Affairs liaison office in Peshawar will provide facility of document attestation received through courier companies from July 29 (Monday). As part of this initiative, designated courier companies will collect documents from applicants, which will then be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The courier companies authorized to collect documents for apostille attestation in Peshawar include TCS, M&P, Gerry’s, Leopard, and ECS. According to a Foreign Office statement, the courier companies are authorized to accept all documents except Power of Attorney.

Agencies

