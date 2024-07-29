Monsoon rains likely to lash central, southern parts of country till Aug 3

Monsoon rains are likely to lash central and southern parts of the country till the 3rd of next month.

According to the NDMA advisory, flash flooding is expected in northeastern parts of Punjab including Deg, Basemter and Bein nullahs of River Ravi, Aik & Palku areas in catchment of Chenab as well as Neelum Valley, Muzafarabad, Rawalkot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber of AJ&K while Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Malakand of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Low to Medium level flow is expected in rivers Jhelum Upstream of Mangla, Kabul, and its tributaries, Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad.

Low to medium-level flows are expected in the River Indus at Tarbela. Increased flows are expected in the Nullahs of Zhob.

Urban flooding is expected in Northern & Northeastern parts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and surrounding areas while southern parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Benazirabad and Karachi also face urban flooding during forecasted period.

NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.