Monday, July 29, 2024
Dr Siddiqui stresses importance of technological advancement

MQM emphasises role of youth in nation’s future
Our Staff Reporter
July 29, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) organised a youth convention at the Expo Center Karachi, drawing significant attendance from young students, IT companies, universities, and various professionals.  The event was led by MQM Pakistan Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, alongside senior leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil and other central committee members.

The convention began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by praise of Allah and His Prophet (PBUH). Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressed the youth, highlighting the critical need for such programs in the current challenging times. He emphasised the role of the youth in shaping the future of Pakistan, stating, “Our ancestors built Pakistan, we have maintained it, and now it is the responsibility of our youth to run it. Despite the country’s challenges, our hope lies in our young population.”

Dr Siddiqui also stressed the importance of technological advancement, revealing that 13 new universities are being established in Karachi to equip young people with modern skills. He urged the youth to seize the opportunity to enhance themselves and their future. Senior leader Syed Mustafa Kamal encouraged the youth to recognize true leadership based on character rather than popularity. He announced the introduction of 100 new business ideas through the Connect MQM initiative, which aims to enable young people to work from home and become financially independent. “We should stop begging the government for jobs and become our own bosses,” Kamal asserted.

Dr Farooq Sattar addressed the gathering, focusing on the need to provide the youth with essential facilities to prevent brain drain. He emphasized that empowering the youth with skills and opportunities is crucial for the country’s progress. “If Karachi stands on its feet, Pakistan will stand on its feet,” he declared. The convention concluded with the distribution of gold medals and awards to top-performing students, celebrating their achievements. Members of APMSO, Muttahida Youth Forum, COC, various MQM departments, and the women’s wing participated in large numbers, demonstrating strong support for the party’s initiatives for the youth.

