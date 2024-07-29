Monday, July 29, 2024
MQM-P opposes Hesco’s move to book power thieves in FIRs

APP
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has disapproved of the action of lodging FIRs against the alleged electricity thieves by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco). At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday MNA Syed Waseem Hussain deplored that hundreds of electricity consumers had been booked in multiple FIRs during the past 2 days. Referring to MQM-P Hyderabad chapter’s leader Zafar Siddiqui, he told that his party was going to organize a conference of all the stakeholders including political parties to forge a consensus against the issue.  He reiterated that the issue of power outages and serving of unjustified and detection bills should be resolved.The MQM-P’s MPAs and local leaders were also present on the occasion.

