Museums reflect history, culture of nations: KP Governor

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that museums reflect the history and culture of nations, highlighting rich heritage includes the Gandharan civilisation and various religious traditions.

He said this during visit to the Peshawar Museum.

Upon arrival, Dr. Abdul Samad, Director of Archaeology and Museums, welcomed the Governor.

During his visit, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inspected the Gandharan civilisation artifacts and the unique cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showcased at the museum.

Dr Abdul Samad briefed the Governor on the historical and cultural significance of the museum’s valuable collection, as well as details regarding the museum’s renovations.

Governor Faisal Kundi praised the Archaeology and Museum Department for maintaining the museum to a state-of-the-art level and ensuring the protection of precious historical artifacts.

He emphasised that museums reflect the history and culture of nations, highlighting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich heritage includes the Gandharan civilisation and various religious traditions.

The Governor suggested that special tours of the Peshawar Museum be arranged for the youth, especially students, to familiarize them with their cultural and historical heritage.

Governor Kundi described the Peshawar Museum as crucial for projecting a positive image of the province to international tourists.

He stressed the need to promote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its peace and tourism potential.

Governor Kundi also mentioned that the first session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held in Peshawar Museum. He said that the museum and its artifacts are valuable assets.

He asserted that while there may be political differences, the primary goal should be to advance the province’s rights and public welfare.

He called for a collective political effort to present the province’s case at the federal level and highlighted the need for more industries to create job opportunities for youth.

Regarding ongoing issues, the Governor criticised the provincial government’s silence on a land dispute in the merged district of Kurram, which has seen recent clashes and rocket fire.

He urged the Corps Commander, IG, and Chief Secretary to address the issue. He said that the provincial should resolve the problems of universities instead of selling university lands.

Meanwhile, Minister Local Government Azad Kashmir Faisal Rathore called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor’s House and discussed tourism, culture and political issues on this occasion.

Governor House is committed to playing a pivotal role in promoting tourism and culture in the province, said Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Kundi for awareness, joint efforts to control hepatitis

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasised the need to increase public awareness and joint efforts to control hepatitis.

On World Hepatitis Day, the KP Governor in his message , said that hepatitis remains a significant issue worldwide.

He stressed that eradicating hepatitis requires raising awareness and taking joint measures.

He said that the rising number of patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming and stressed following health safety guidelines is essential for preventing such infectious diseases.

He highlighted that adopting preventive measures is crucial for maintaining good health and a strong body.

The establishment of a healthy society remains one of our top priorities, Kundi added.

Meanwhile, former provincial assembly member, Malik Tahmas Khan met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, they discussed political and public matters.

The delegation praised the Governor’s efforts to highlight the province’s culture, promote interfaith harmony, and unite political parties on provincial issues, and extended their appreciation to him.

Similarly, former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ziaullah Khan Afridi also met with Governor Kundi at the Governor’s House.

They discussed the issues facing the Peshawar division and party matters. The Governor emphasised that resolving public issues and addressing grievances are among their top priorities.

He highlighted the urgent need to take practical steps to alleviate the province’s difficulties by acting as a bridge between the center and the province.

Tehsil Nazim Daraban Humayoon Khan Miankhel also met with Governor and discussed various problems of the area.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his condolences on the death of renowned social figure and former bureaucrat Engineer Abdul Wahab Khan from Dera Ismail Khan.

The Governor visited the late engineer’s residence in Peshawar and offered his condolences to his sons, Barrister Tahir Shahab Khan and Goher Khan.

He described the late Abdul Wahab Khan as a devoted, sincere, and exemplary individual whose services were well recognised.