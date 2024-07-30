New series of monsoon rains to hit KP

Peshawar - A new series of monsoon rains is likely to start in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, said a Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) report.

From Sunday night, more monsoon winds will enter the upper regions of the province from the Arabian Sea, bringing rain with strong winds and thunder to areas including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, and Bannu, with Dera Ismail Khan also expected to receive rain.

The new series of rains will continue intermittently until Wednesday, and there is a risk of landslides in the mountainous areas of the province due to the rains, the PDMA release said.

PDMA has issued an alert to all district administrations and directed them to pre-emptively deal with any untoward incidents due to dusty winds, storms, and thunder. The district administration is also directed to ensure the availability of small and large machinery to deal with any unpleasant incidents in advance.

In case of strong winds, people should stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures, signboards, and billboards. Farmers should arrange their routines keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and the local population in sensitive upper areas are instructed to take precautionary measures, stay aware of weather conditions, and convey messages to the district administration in local languages. In any emergency situation, all concerned agencies should be vigilant in maintaining road links and providing alternative routes for traffic in case of road closure, while tourists should be informed about the weather situation, a PDMA spokesperson said.

PDMA’s Emergency Full Operation Center is fully functional. People can report any untoward incident to 1700, the spokesperson confirmed.