Monday, July 29, 2024
NHMP urges motorists to adopt precautionary measures travelling during rains

APP
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Sunday called upon road users to follow safety precautions while driving on rainy roads. NHMP North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib said that due to heavy rainfall on Saturday late night slippery road conditions were prevailing on M-1 from Islamabad to Peshawar, Kot Momin, Dera Ismail Khan Swat and Thakot. He said that rain has made it harder for drivers to maintain control of their vehicles. Saqib added that slippery conditions could lead to an increased risk of accidents, particularly for those travelling at high speeds. He said that NHMP officials were providing briefings to the motorists at Toll plazas about the precautionary measures and road conditions.

