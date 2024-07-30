Pak business officials laud China-aided poverty alleviation projects

ISLAMABAD - A group of 19 officials, business representatives, and experts in charge of economic development cooperation from Islamabad, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab participated here in a recent two-week seminar.

The seminar, hosted by China Centre for Urban Development of the National Development and Reform Commission, is one of the 2024 bilateral training programmes supported by China aid.

From China’s land system and the development history of China’s urbanisation, to the background and experience of China’s relocation for poverty alleviation, as well as China’s industrial poverty alleviation policies and practices, food security, smart agricultural development, and rural public services improvement, the trainees gained a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China’s poverty alleviation process.

The two week seminar concluded on July 24, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. In Zunyi and Bijie City of Guizhou province in southwest China, the participants gained first-hand experience of China’s poverty alleviation and rural revitalisation efforts.

The delegation experienced batik and embroidery techniques of the Miao ethnic group in Zhijin County, which has a history of more than 2,000 years.

It visited local production workshops and folk villages to gain a detailed understanding of the output, value, and market of local traditional handicrafts, and how they improve the employment and income of local people.

In Huawu, once a village mired in poverty, now it embraces clean and tidy roads and charming antique houses. All the participants spoke highly of its transformation and marveled at its successful organic connection between poverty alleviation and rural revitalisation, as well as the integration of rural ecological revitalisation, industrial revitalization, and cultural revitalisation.

During the exchange and discussion session, the participants introduced the work content of their units and relevant information about their work and business.

The officials shared the progress of poverty reduction, improvement of public services, and promotion of sustainable development in their provinces. They also discussed the prospects of China-Pakistan cooperation in the field of poverty alleviation within the context of the “Belt and Road” international cooperation.

“I am deeply grateful to China for opening its doors and sharing with us its excellent experience and fruitful results in poverty alleviation policy initiatives.

Pakistan faces enormous challenges in rural development and poverty alleviation, but after witnessing China’s achievements in the fight against poverty, we are more confident than ever that we can overcome these challenges by combining and applying experiences we have learned in China,” one of the attendees said.