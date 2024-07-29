Pakistan begin Norway Cup campaign with 6-1 win against Astor Footballklubb

LAHORE - Pakistan street football team began their Norway Cup 2024 campaign with an impressive 6-1 win against Astor Footballklubb on Sunday. The Pakistani team showcased a brilliant all-round performance as they thrashed their opponents and recorded a massive five-goal win which came with an impressive display from the players. A brace from Abdul Ghani and one goal each by Mohammad Essa, Mohammad Junaid, Owais Ahmed and Mohammad Khan propelled the Green Shirts to a crucial win. A strong start from Pakistan has set the tone for their upcoming matches as after finishing as the runner-ups in the last edition, they are eager to lift the title this time. Pakistan will now face Vardeneset BK in their next group match on Monday and then Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund on Tuesday.