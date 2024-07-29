Pakistan needs both China, US

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan needs both China and the United States as friends as it struggles for economic revival. Islamabad is not in a position to confront with any country and especially when the other side is a global power. Pakistan traditionally had friendly ties with China and the US, and it aims to continue the partnership.

The United States’ recent decision to allocate $101 million in fiscal year 2025 for initiatives in Pakistan marks a significant development in the geopolitical landscape of South Asia. This move, presented by Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary for the region, to the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, underscores America’s strategic interests in the region, amidst an overall proposed budget of $1.01 billion for South and Central Asia - a slight decrease of 1.9% from the previous fiscal year.

The primary focus of this funding is multifaceted - it aims to bolster democracy and civil society in Pakistan, combat terrorism and violent extremism, and support economic reforms and debt management.

These efforts are strategically designed to stabilize Pakistan’s economy and reduce its growing dependency on China. The backdrop of this funding request highlights a broader context of global power dynamics, particularly the competition between the United States and China for influence in South Asia and beyond.

Donald Lu’s testimony revealed a candid acknowledgment of the challenges the US faces in competing with China’s growing influence in the region.

China has been actively seeking to establish both military and commercial footholds, especially in the Indian Ocean, a critical maritime region.

This has raised concerns in Washington, prompting a re-evaluation of how the US engages with countries like Pakistan.

The US strategy, as outlined by Lu, is to offer better development opportunities, commercial deals, and security solutions thereby presenting a more attractive alternative to China’s offerings.

The situation is further complicated by the intricate and often tumultuous history of US-Pakistan relations. The relationship has oscillated between periods of close cooperation and significant strain, influenced by shifting strategic and political interests.

While the US has imposed sanctions during the times of conflict, recent years have seen a renewed effort to engage Pakistan, particularly in trade and commerce.

This engagement is seen as a way to counterbalance China’s influence and potentially facilitate better India-Pakistan relations, which could enhance regional stability.

Pakistan has maintained a delicate diplomatic stance. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, recently reiterated the country’s commitment to maintaining balanced relations with both the US and China.

Baloch emphasized that Pakistan does not view its relationships through a zero-sum lens and values its strategic partnership with China, while also recognizing the importance of its ties with the United States.

This balanced approach reflects Pakistan’s strategic interests in maintaining strong bilateral relationships with both major powers.

China’s role as Pakistan’s primary supplier of military equipment and its position as a key strategic ally underscores the depth of their partnership.

This relationship has been pivotal for Pakistan, especially in the context of its regional security concerns and economic aspirations. On the other hand, the US has recognized the potential benefits of a more stable and economically resilient Pakistan, not only for regional stability but also as a counterbalance to China’s influence.

The broader geopolitical context is marked by the evolving US-China relationship. While there have been efforts to stabilize this relationship, such as President Barack Obama’s attempt to build rapport with President Xi Jinping, tensions have persisted, particularly under the Trump administration.

The current administration, however, appears to be seeking a more nuanced approach, acknowledging the need for regular engagement and collaboration, especially on global issues like climate change.

In this complex and dynamic environment, Pakistan finds itself navigating a challenging diplomatic landscape.

The country needs to carefully balance its strategic partnerships with both the US and China, each offering distinct benefits and challenges.

The future of US-Pakistan relations, as well as the broader regional dynamics, will likely hinge on how these major powers choose to engage with each other and with countries like Pakistan, amid an increasingly competitive global arena.