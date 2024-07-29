Pakistan needs sound economic management amidst instability: APBF

ISLAMABAD - The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has warned that a bailout from the IMF alone was unlikely to speed up economic growth, as the political instability and lack of reforms would further deteriorate the financial situation in the country.

The APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood observed that amidst continuous of hike in cost of production in the country, what the Pakistan’s economy really needs is persistent and sound economic management. He asked the authorities for undertaking economic reforms and improving the regulatory environment to boost foreign investment so that financial stability can be achieved in the long-run. The APBF President stressed the need for reducing cost of doing business, besides evolving a new price control mechanism, as huge taxation, rising oil prices and constant jump in electricity and gas tariffs have lifted the inflation to high level.

APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi warned the authorities that inflation above 6 percent can hurt economic growth and a careful policy is required to keep it in control. He said that the pace of inflation is skyrocketing at a time when the economic activity is slowing down.

As the oil prices have been increased and power tariff has gone up further the APBF chairman stated that the government has dropped a fuel bomb on the businessmen after it suffered an electric shock to meet the conditions of IMF to ensure loan programme— a recipe to shake the trade and industry.

Ibrahim Qureshi said that the decision would prove detrimental to the industries due to high cost of doing business and will also open the floodgates of inflation. In addition to making the electricity bills costlier and unaffordable for the consumers, the hike in base tariff would escalate prices of all household goods being widely used in every household, he added.

Syed Maaz Mahmood termed the increase in tariff unlawful and a violation of NEPRA’s own rules and regulations, as any increase in tariff has to be determined and implemented only after holding public hearings but unfortunately they have solely decided to raise the tariff without holding public hearings, he argued. He condemned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s decision to increase electricity tariffs, stating that the burden of power theft, mismanagement, and inefficiencies cannot be shifted to consumers on the pretext of fuel adjustment. The APBF President said that Pakistan’s industry had been harmed by the high cost of doing business, which discouraged investment in capacity and capability and called for easing the burden of heavy taxes on the power sector.

Syed Maaz stated that the constant increase in power tariffs on the pretext of fuel adjustment had increased elec¬tricity prices and added to the already high cost of trade and industry. Seeking comparable energy tariffs for domestic industries in order to capture the global market, he stated that due to high electricity rates, power theft became rampant as the tariff was unaffordable to consumers. He urged the power ministry to identify system constraints and communicate targets to all concerned departments in order to launch a wartime effort to upgrade the transmission system. He urged the completion of all ongoing power projects well ahead of schedule.