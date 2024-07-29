Pakistan’s carpet industry draws worldwide buyers to October Expo

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that in a much-needed shot in the arm for Pakistan’s struggling carpet industry, buyers from around the world have expressed strong interest in participating in the international handmade carpet exhibition scheduled to be held in Pakistan this October and we are looking forward to collaborative support from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and other related institutions to make this mega event a triumph.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting regarding the preparations for the exhibition at the association’s office while chairperson Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader of the association Abdul Latif Malik, senior leader Riaz Ahmed, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Saeed Khan and others were also present on this occasion. During the meeting, participants conducted a thorough review of the ongoing preparations for the international exhibition, including updates on interactions with foreign buyers and the progress achieved to date.

Senior Vice Chairman of PCMEA Usman Ashraf expressed concern that while the Prime Minister has set an ambitious target of boosting exports to $60 billion within three years, contradictory measures are being implemented that are actually causing exports to decline and the export community is reeling from the tax regime overhaul in the latest budget, fearing that the modifications will have severe and negative repercussions, therefore, the government is being urged to reconsider and revoke the export-impacting decisions by making necessary amendments to the Finance Act.

He said despite global demand for handmade carpets remaining steady, Pakistan’s share in the international market is dwindling due to the lack of incentives and support facilities and it is alarming that our pleas and concerns continue to fall on deaf ears, with our demands and reservations being persistently ignored.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, we are endeavouring to host the world exhibition in Pakistan, with the sole objective of boosting exports. The manufacturers and exporters affiliated with the handloom carpet industry are resolute in their commitment to contribute individually and collectively to the success of this global event,” he concluded.