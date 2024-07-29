Pathways of progress: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Mushahid Hussain Syed, former chairman of Pakistan's Senate Defense Committee and chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, recently highlighted the profound impact of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on fostering economic growth and strengthening bilateral ties between China and Pakistan. Reflecting on his multiple interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the past 13 years, Syed praised these initiatives as cornerstones of regional development and cooperation.

"My first meeting with President Xi Jinping was in 2011," Syed shared. "His excellency exudes confidence, competence, and clarity. He responded to my impromptu questions without any notes, demonstrating his deep understanding of issues."

In 2011, President Xi Jinping articulated his vision to Syed, predicting the elimination of extreme poverty in China by 2021—a milestone that has been achieved. He also outlined China's developmental trajectory up to 2049.

During President Xi's state visit to Pakistan in April 2015, he met with representatives who contributed to China-Pakistan friendship and awarded the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Friendship Award. Syed, one of the awardees, recounted, "On April 20, 2015, in Islamabad, President Xi recognized my contributions to promoting China-Pakistan relations. He was warm, friendly, and informal, and his recognition was an honor."

Syed also recalled President Xi's speech at Pakistan's Parliament, which highlighted the historical and cultural linkages between Pakistan and China. "He spoke of the Silk Road and referenced Pakistani poet Muhammad Iqbal's vision of China's rise. It was a substantive, informative speech, emphasizing shared prosperity and a common vision for a better future."

Highlighting the importance of the BRI, Syed called it the most significant diplomatic and developmental initiative of the 21st century. He also noted the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative as furthering this vision.

"We in Pakistan are fortunate to be China's neighbors. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of the BRI. Over the past ten years, China has invested nearly $26 billion in CPEC projects in Pakistan, generating 8,000 megawatts of electricity, building 600 kilometers of roads and highways, and creating 250,000 jobs. Additionally, around 28,000 Pakistani students have studied in China," Syed highlighted.

Syed shared how CPEC projects have transformed regions like Thar, where local women, previously confined to their homes, now drive dumper trucks for coal transportation, contributing to the national grid and earning salaries.

In October 2023, Syed attended the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, where President Xi emphasized people-to-people connectivity as a core element of the BRI, describing it as a "symphony of friendship in the new era."

Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with China, Syed said, "More than 50 years ago, as a student, I visited China for the first time. It was a voyage of discovery. Over the years, through my 100-plus visits to China, I continued learning about the country, eventually establishing the Pakistan-China Institute."

In October 2023, Syed received the Special Contribution Award at the inaugural Silk Road Global News Awards. "I am honored and humbled to receive this award from the People's Daily. The media's role is crucial in bridging understanding between peoples, cultures, and civilizations and providing accurate information on China's development and its global relationships," Syed concluded.