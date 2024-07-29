Monday, July 29, 2024
PFA disposes of 1120kg red chilli powder

July 29, 2024
MUZAFARGARH   -   Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against the adulteration mafia, recovered 1120 kg of red chilli powder and 880 kg of black chillies which were destroyed later. The operation was conducted at the grinding unit near Muhammad Musa shrine. The adulteration of color and dye color was found in chillies. The peppers were to be supplied to various grocery stores. The food authority disposed off hundreds of kilos of chillies by taking timely action. Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that operations were being made against elements hostile to health on a large scale.

