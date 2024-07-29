PIMS incinerator continues spewing health hazardous dark smoke

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital incinerator established to get away with hazardous hospital waste through incineration and safe management of its remains has become a nuisance for the residents of F-8, G-7 and G-8 sectors facing dark smoke with an increased ratio of pollutants being spewed since last quarter of the year.

An incinerator is a highly capital-intensive infrastructure developed to convert solid or liquid waste of both hazardous and non-hazardous nature into gas or ash, reducing to less bulky, less toxic or less harmful material. The major products, of incineration of waste, are carbon dioxide (CO2), water, and ash, whereas the items of serious concern are compounds containing sulfur, nitrogen, and halogens that are highly detrimental to health and the environment.

The incinerator is operated at a high temperature ranging from 850°C to 1200°C that helps convert waste into flue gas CO2 and water as end products. When contacted, by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), the official informed that the matter was already in the notice of the Agency and the matter was being taken as per the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

Suleman Bilal, a local area resident told APP that it is a usual practice during morning and evening durations when the incinerator starts working and emits thick dark smoke, making the air unbreathable for all. “The incinerator is next to the hospital where the Paeds ward, burn centre, and cafeteria are in its closest proximity where massive visitors are present. They are at risk of contracting serious health complications and respiratory diseases that are evident from the pungent dark smoke directly affecting nostrils and lungs of an individual,” he added.

He urged the authorities concerned to action and stop the unhealthy practice at a critical healthcare facility. When contacted the spokesperson PIMS, Dr Mubashir, he least bothered to respond to multiple queries sent on WhatsApp seeking his official stance on the matter.

Tahir Shah, a medical student urged the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam to take up the matter on high priority and ensure action as per law as public health, especially of the ailing, infant, juvenile and female and the elderly was of critical importance due to their vulnerability to such level of air pollution.