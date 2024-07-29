PM further eases visa policy to boost trade, tourism

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced further easing of Pakistan visa and said that the government has approved visa-free entry for businessmen from Gulf countries to promote foreign investments, business activities, and tourism in Pakistan.

In an official statement on Sunday, the PM said that under overall package, Pakistani online visas will be issued within 24 hours to businessmen, investors, and tourists from 126 countries.

The PM stated that businessmen and tourists from these 126 countries will be exempted from visa fee.

A dashboard will be established at the Ministry of Interior to oversee the implementation of the new visa regime.

This dashboard will monitor visa-free entry, business visa lists, and tourist visas on arrival, and will provide regular review reports.

The prime minister explained that relaxing the Pakistani visa regime will help make Pakistan an attractive destination for investments and tourism.

He added that a sub-category under the visa-on-arrival facility has been approved for Sikh Yatrees holding passports from third countries, aimed at promoting religious tourism. Shehbaz Sharif also announced that an E-system of electronic gates is being implemented at Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore airports.

He emphasized that the relaxation of the visa policy will contribute to economic stability and enhanced foreign exchange reserves.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan’s sacred places and northern areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are considered a paradise for tourists.

He commended the Ministry of Interior and other relevant Divisions for their performance regarding the new visa regime.

Meanwhile, the prime minister in his message on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day called for united efforts to raise awareness and work towards a hepatitis-free future, also announcing a nationwide campaign to eradicate the disease.

“On this World Hepatitis Day, let us stand united in our efforts to raise awareness, support those affected by viral hepatitis, and work towards a future free from the burden of this disease. Together, we can make a difference and build a healthier and more prosperous nation,” the prime minister said.

He said the Day was dedicated to raising awareness about hepatitis and its impact on individuals and communities worldwide.

He said this year’s theme “It’s time for action” was a reminder for urgent actions to prevent, diagnose, and treat hepatitis and emphasised necessary actions to help eliminate the disease and ensure a healthier future for all.

The prime minister said that hepatitis was a silent epidemic that affected millions of people around the world, causing liver inflammation and potentially leading to severe complications if left untreated.

“Pakistan has a very high burden of Hepatitis C infection, having 10 million infected cases, out of 60 million hepatitis C cases globally. Our country is facing an epidemic of Hepatitis C and it is feared that we may also see an epidemic of liver cancer if necessary actions to prevent and eliminate Viral Hepatitis are not taken,” he warned.

He highlighted that the country had made significant progress in combating viral hepatitis through awareness campaigns, vaccination programs, and improved access to testing and treatment. However, there is still much work to be done. We must continue to prioritize hepatitis prevention, ensure early diagnosis, and provide affordable and accessible treatment options for all, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the government stood firm in its dedication to overcome the challenges posed by hepatitis.

“I am pleased to announce a nationwide campaign aimed at eradicating Hepatitis C. As a part of this noble endeavour, our focus will be on decentralizing testing and treatment centres, ensuring that the services provided are tailored to the needs of our citizens, in alignment with the global strategy,” he said.

The prime minister reassured that every citizen would have free access to screening and treatment facilities for Hepatitis C.

He recalled that during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute project, a milestone in the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities to kidney and liver patients was established along with modern Hepatitis Filter Clinics that were set up in all the 36 districts of Punjab.

“We have done it before and we will do it again. The core objective remains to uplift the health and well-being of those afflicted with HCV, while simultaneously reducing the detrimental impact it has on work productivity, preventing liver cancer, and averting premature death,” he added