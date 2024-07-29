Monday, July 29, 2024
PM orders measures for safety of people amid heavy rains

Web Desk
2:10 PM | July 29, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take immediate measures for the protection of lives and properties of people in view of the torrential rains in the country.

In a statement, the Prime Minister directed the NDMA to support the four provincial governments as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in dealing with the emergency situations.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed Islamabad administration to take measures for drainage of water and facilitation of the public.

Emphasizing greater coordination amongst the departments, he called for continuous monitoring of the situation. He said timely evacuation of people from low-lying areas and drainage of water should be ensured. In this regard, he instructed to ensure supply of water pumps and other machinery. In addition, he directed to ensure timely provision of medical treatment to those in need.  

