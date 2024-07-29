Monday, July 29, 2024
Police arrest 2 for torturing housemaid

Our Staff Reporter
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  A house owner and his son tortured their maid for not preparing meal on time, here on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place in Sunder area of Lahore where Naveed Babar and his son tortured  12-year-old Fakhira over meal preparation and serving issue. The young girl is a resident of Okara and was working at a house in Bahria Town for last three years. Sunder police took action and arrested the accused. SHO Atif Zulfiqar said Fakhira was handed over to Child Protection Bureau.

Our Staff Reporter

