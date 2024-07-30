‘Political harmony vital for addressing socioeconomic challenges’

PESHAWAR - Democracy thrives on the expression of the people’s will through their elected representatives, but this journey sometimes becomes tumultuous amidst populism, extra-constitutional measures, and upheavals. In many countries, this system suffers due to political engineering and unconstitutional acts.

Political deadlocks arise from arrogance and a refusal to negotiate, leading to a lack of political harmony. Such interruptions foster religious extremism, terrorism, and societal intolerance, hindering economic and democratic progress.

“The fractured governance structure often becomes a catalyst for these extra-constitutional steps,” said Professor Dr. A. H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department, University of Peshawar. Corruption, mismanagement, and nepotism weaken democracy, paving the way for non-democratic forces.

The political temperature in the country has risen due to the reluctance of rival forces to negotiate, heightening self-centered politicking. “Despite the example of creating Pakistan through democratic struggle, some leaders lack such wisdom,” Hilali said. He warned that a permanent political divide and blame games would negatively affect democracy and state institutions.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PML-N KP Spokesman, criticized PTI’s harsh stance on negotiations. He argued that malicious propaganda and vandalism, such as the May 9 attacks on PTV and parliament buildings, hinder opportunities for harmony.

Dr. Hilali emphasized the need for political harmony to address the nation’s challenges. He advocated fostering a culture of dialogue and tolerance among political forces to ensure differing viewpoints coexist within the democratic framework.

In times of terrorism, extremism, and financial crises, political harmony is essential for good governance and the welfare of the people. Reviving understandings like the Charter of Democracy by PML-N and PPPP, and making them more inclusive, is crucial. Political forces must unite for national interests to prevent external interference and destabilization.