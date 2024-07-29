Politics and Higher Education

It has become common in political discourse and rhetoric to compare Pakistani universities with universities in the global north in terms of research and innovation, urging Pakistani universities to follow successful models from Western institutions to enhance their educational standards and operational efficiency. I expect that our president, prime minister, governors, chief ministers, and education ministers understand how and when vice-chancellors are appointed in Western universities.

The Nominating Committee for the Vice-Chancellorship of Oxford University (VC Nominating Committee) met in late 2021 and early 2022 to consider a successor to Professor Louise Richardson. In June 2022, the VC Nominating Committee, six months before the end of Professor Richardson’s tenure on December 31, 2022, recommended that Professor Irene Tracey be appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor from January 1, 2023. The appointment was approved by the congregation in Trinity Term 2022 without any controversy or legal challenge. This timely appointment allows the successor and outgoing vice-chancellors to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of leadership. This is pivotal for discussing university priorities and strategic goals. The outgoing VC briefs the successor on the current strategic initiatives, ongoing projects, university priorities, challenges, future opportunities, financial health, funding sources, financial challenges, faculty and staff morale, and areas of strength and those requiring attention. The successor VC tries to understand and familiarize themselves with the existing strategic vision, ongoing projects, administrative hurdles, academic culture, faculty and staff dynamics, major challenges faced by the university, and financial health and opportunities for budget optimization, preparing to identify any necessary adjustments to improve the university’s functioning and foster a positive and inclusive work environment.

In Pakistan, unlike in technologically developed countries, the appointment of vice-chancellors is a highly politicized process. Most public sector universities have been functioning without regular vice chancellors for nearly a year. This situation raises important questions about the seriousness of the government towards education in general and higher education in particular. The vacant positions of more than sixty vice-chancellors in public sector universities have led to significant financial and administrative challenges for these institutions. The prolonged vacancy of these important leadership positions has caused several potential damages, ranging from delays in important decision-making, and strategic initiatives, disruptions in day-to-day operations, and uncertainty about the future direction and financial health of the universities. The tyranny of the situation is that in some universities, Associate Professors hold the position of Pro-Vice Chancellors/Acting Vice Chancellors.

In June 2024, after a year-long process, the Punjab Government readvertised all the vacant positions for the second time, asserting that they would process and fill these key positions on merit. On July 18, 2024, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following in Punjab’s footsteps, decided to readvertise and process all 25 vacant VC positions. Official sources revealed: “In the latest cabinet meeting, it was resolved to restart the vice chancellor appointment process… forming a new search committee, advertising the positions, conducting interviews, and selecting suitable candidates. This comprehensive process is expected to take several months to complete.” Notably, the selection for these vacant positions was completed in January-February 2024. The already recommended vice-chancellors may challenge and contest the government’s decision in court, opposing the cancellation of the previous appointment process. The re-advertisement and reprocess of VC positions in Punjab and KP have sparked serious concerns regarding meritocracy and fairness in the appointments of vice-chancellors.

Similarly, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed’s second term as HEC Chairman has ended. Instead of advertising the HEC Chairman position, a summary for the appointment of Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed for another term has been forwarded. The coming months will be climactic for the future of higher education as the Federal Government has to appoint a Chairman for the Higher Education Commission, while the provinces have restarted the vice chancellors’ appointment process. It is critical to stress the importance of appointing the Chairman of the HEC and vice chancellors based on merit rather than political or personal affiliations. This call for merit-based appointments is not just a matter of principle but of ensuring the long-term success of higher education and the future of our universities. Let me reiterate that the timely and merit-based appointment of vice-chancellors is instrumental in shaping universities’ academic direction, research initiatives, financial sustainability, and overall strategic vision.

Dr. Hazir Ullah

The writer is the Director of the School of Sociology at Quaid-I-Azam University in Islamabad.