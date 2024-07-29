PR plans to attach dining facility in Allama Iqbal Express by Sept

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has planned to attach quality dining facilities to the Allama Iqbal Express passenger train by September 2024 to facilitate travelers enjoy fresh eatable items during their journey.

“The passengers in this news service would enjoy a better environment with enhanced dining facilities as around 40 passengers could take food in the upgraded dining car at a time,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways has already successfully introduced the premium lounge dining cars in Bahauddin Zakariya, Tezgam Express and Khyber Mail trains. The official said that Pakistan Railways has recently added the dining facility to the Khyber Mail train which runs between Karachi and Lahore, having a capacity of up to 34 passengers at a time and a designated area for prayer.

He said that the passengers can enjoy a diverse menu of around 40 meal options, including traditional Pakistani dishes, Italian cuisine and fast food items in the Khyber Mail train.

“Within its limited resources, the department is trying its level best to improve the services. Besides introducing the modern dining car facility, Pakistan Railways has also decided to improve the services related to cleanliness and passengers’ rest and sleeping,” he added.

The official said that it is an air-conditioned dining car with a beautiful ambiance. The facility is a restaurant on wheels where the passengers can enjoy quality delicious food like the restaurants in the cities.

He said besides Tandoors, the dining car is equipped with microwave ovens and other facilities which are generally available in modern kitchens. If someone doesn’t want to take a meal in the dining car, waiters would serve them food on their seat, he added.

Railways putting maximum efforts to retrieve its 13,972 acres land

Pakistan Railways has accelerated the efforts to retrieve the major portion of around 13,972 acres of land worth billions of rupees found under the illegal occupation of private individuals and different government departments across the country.

“Around 5,809 acres were occupied in Punjab, 1,181 acres are under encroachment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,948 acres in Sindh and 1,034 acres land occupied in Balochistan,” an official in the Ministry told APP here Sunday.

He said the category of land under illegal occupations included commercial, residential, agricultural and various persons or departments. Giving details of the land, the official said that around 769 acres were commercial in all the provinces, 3,309 residential, 5,512 acres agricultural and 4382 were under encroachment of various persons or departments.

The official said that the department had also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land grabbers across the country to recoup its land from different individuals, groups and even business organizations which were using it for residential, commercial and agriculture purposes for decades.

“The joint procedure orders have been issued to all Divisional Superintendents of Pakistan Railways to retrieve the railway land from encroachers,” the official added. Accordingly, he said the anti-encroachment operations for retrieval of encroached Railway land all over the Railway network are being initiated by the concerned divisions and notices are issued to encroachers under the Possession Ordinance 1965 for vacation of Railway land/structure within 14 days.

The official said that Pakistan Railway Police, District Administration and law enforcement agencies are informed of necessary assistance in anti-encroachment operations.

He Pakistan Railways owned 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326-acre was in Punjab, 39,428-acre in Sindh, 28,228-acre in Balochistan, and 9,708-acre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.