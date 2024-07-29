Price control mechanism to be implemented completely: ADCR

FAISALABAD - Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Nauman Afzal Awan said that price control mechanism would be implemented in letter and spirit across the district. Presiding over a meeting, he said that the government was committed to providing full relief to masses in the purchase of daily use commodities. In this connection, the price control magistrates should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly as price control mechanism would be implemented in to to and no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard. He said that performance of price control magistrates would be checked regularly and strict action would be taken against those who would fail to accomplish their task. He directed the price control magistrates to take strict action against the profiteering and overcharging on daily use items in addition to sealing shops of those shopkeepers who would be found involved in sheer violation of price control laws. He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was positively monitoring the implementation on price control mechanism and he had already issued show cause notices over poor performance. Therefore, the price control magistrates should avoid from negligence, lethargy and delinquency or be ready to face the music.

ADCR also took briefing on implementation on Chief Minister’s instructions while officers and representatives of various departments were present in the meeting.