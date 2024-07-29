Princess Diana’s letters reveal Prince William’s deep love for Prince Harry

LONDON - Letters written by Princess Diana have provided a glimpse into the relationship between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry. These previously unseen correspondences between Diana and Violet Collison, the head housekeeper to her parents at Park House on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, are set to be auctioned. One of these letters recounts a poignant moment shared between her two children. She wrote: “William adores his little brother and spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs and kisses over Harry.” Collison, affectionately called Collie by Diana, remained close with the family until her passing in 2013 at the age of 89. The letters span from before Diana’s marriage to Charles to the early years of Prince William and Harry’s lives. Now, these correspondences are up for auction by Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex. Most of the letters to Collie are thank-you notes for birthday and Christmas gifts given to Diana and her children, William and Harry. One of the latest letters includes greetings for Christmas and New Year from 1994, accompanied by a photograph of Diana, William, and Harry smiling. Another letter, written on Buckingham Palace notepaper and dated July 8, 1981, three weeks before the Royal Wedding, is double-sided. In it, Diana wrote “everyone frantically busy here doing last minute decorations… the bride to be has remained quite calm!”. This particular letter, which is in its original envelope addressed in Diana’s hand - is expected to sell for £800-1,200. Following the divorce of Diana’s parents, Collie accompanied Diana’s mother to London in 1967, where she continued working for her and her new husband until retiring in 1973. This collection, comprising over a dozen letters and cards, will be auctioned as part of the Out of the Ordinary Sale on July 30th. In the meanwhile, reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry has been a topic of interest since the Duke of Sussex met his cancer-stricken father following the diagnosis. While there has been no official update on the matter, multiple insiders report that the truce between father and son has one last path of reconciliation left. According to insider quoted by Page Six, the monarch’s one decision can resolve the years-long rift between the two. “King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately,” the source said. “As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile.” The source revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla have not invited Harry and wife Meghan Markle for their annual Balmoral reunion at Sandringham. The monarch, who is reportedly eager to have a relationship with his grandchildren, has also not extended the invite to the Sussex children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The Duke has maintained that he will not be bringing Meghan and the children to the UK until he receives official police security, which the Sussexes lost after stepping down from their senior working royal positions. By the looks of the situation, sources share that the chances of a reunion appear “remarkably slim.”