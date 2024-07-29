Monday, July 29, 2024
PTI condemns targeting of judges, says Barrister Gohar

Web Desk
10:07 PM | July 29, 2024
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that they strongly condemn the targeting of judges.

Gohar, while talking to the media, said that all their members of the Parliament have set up a hunger strike camp on Monday as well. He said that one country should not have two laws. He pointed out that one more case is being made against PTI founder of Toshakhana.


Barrister Gohar said that judges should not be targeted adding they are always targeted in the era of Pakistan Muslim League (N). He also stressed that every institution should perform its duties within its limits.

PTI chief further said that the government was doing politics of Form 47. 
 

Web Desk

