PTI finalises names for reserved seats in NA, KP assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized names for the reserved seats in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

As per details, the list for the reserved seats has been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan after the approval of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

For the KP Assembly, the list includes names of Mishal Yousafzai, Fauzia Bibi, Ayesha Naseem, Uzma Riaz, Sajida Hanif, Gul Nasreen Ali, Fareeda Qureshi, Farzana Javed, Shakeela Rabbani, Faiza Mubashir, Humeira Nawaz, Saima Khalid, Khushboo, Farzana Safeer, Harma Ibrahim, Naseem Naz, Asmat Ara Kakakhel, Mehrab, Nayab Khushal, and Chand Bibi, Naureen Arif, Razia Nosheen Abbasi, Zahida Javed, and Alia Nawab.

For the National Assembly, the list includes Maliha Ali, Samira Shams, Nadia Ambreen, Momina Basit, Naina Arshad, Saba Bibi, Sajida Zulfiqar, and Naila Marwat.

For the minority seats in the National Assembly, the list includes the names of Lal Chand, Rajesh Kumar, Waqas Khokhar, Huqooq Rafiq, and Chaudhry Amir.

For the minority seats in the KP Assembly, the names include Wazirzada, Irfan Joseph, Rajesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, and Peter Neroz.

SC verdict

A 13-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled that the PTI is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 majority verdict, setting aside the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order wherein it had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan opposed the majority decision.