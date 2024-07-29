PTI have to show seriousness for dialogue: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) must demonstrate a genuine willingness to engage seriously before the government considers further talks.

Speaking to a private news channel, he stressed that PTI needs to adopt democratic norms if they are serious about political dialogue. He noted that while the government has extended numerous invitations for dialogue, the responsibility now lies with PTI to show a real commitment to the process. Malik highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had initiated dialogues and consultations with the opposition multiple times, but these efforts were repeatedly rejected by PTI. Shahbaz Sharif, the then opposition leader, reiterated the need for a Charter of Economy to stabilize Pakistan’s economy. When asked about the Jamaat-e-Islami sit-in, he said that the government was trying to engage with them as their protest was conducted within the democratic framework.

In contrast, PTI, under Imran Khan’s leadership, consistently avoided dialogue, undermining the parliament and democracy by opting for a path of chaos. Minster said that the government was committed to serve the people alongside its allies and will complete the constitutional term.

Regarding the potential ban on PTI, he noted that the constitution provides clear guidelines on issues such as embezzlement, treason, and foreign funding, and the law will take its course if charges were proven.

Addressing the recent electricity crisis and rising bills, he mentioned that the Prime Minister had already allocated 50 billion rupees to protect 86 percent of households, ensuring relief amidst the crisis.