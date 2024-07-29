PTI leaders' bail confirmed in judicial complex vandalism case

Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) has confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and others in a judicial complex vandalism case.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the judicial complex vandalism case.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan and other lawyers appeared before the court. PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Amjad Niazi, Ali Nawaz Awan and others appeared before the court.

Counsel Babar Awan requested the court to issue judgement on bail pleas of accused who appeared in the court today as some couldn’t appear.

Judge Tahir Abbas inquired about the accused in the case, Ali Amin Gandapur's whereabouts.

During the case hearing, Ali Amin Gandapur’s lawyer Raja Zahoor informed the court that Ali Amin Gandapur was busy in Kurram due to law and order situation therefore his exemption from appearance has been filed.

Lawyer Babar Awan informed the court that Omar Ayub was due to appear before a JIT in Lahore.

Judge Tahir Sipra remarked that all accused were gathered and pleas would be dismissed and verdict on them would be issued simultaneously.