‘PTI’s poor policies mar KP edu, health sectors’

Peshawar - Pakistan Muslim League-N Provincial Secretary Information and former Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan, claimed that the poor policies of the PTI Government have marred the education and health sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the people’s problems manifold. He stated that about 18 out of 34 public sector universities in the province are at risk of closure, jeopardizing thousands of students’ careers.

Wali Khan highlighted the economic collapse of the higher education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing the Chief Minister’s recent statement about selling university lands. He emphasized that such actions would deprive thousands of students of education and exacerbate unemployment in the region. He asserted that the PML-N would not allow anyone to hinder higher education access.

He criticized the PTI’s fiscal and monetary policies for causing significant price hikes and inflation. He compared the price of a 20 kg flour bag, which rose from Rs. 600 during Nawaz Sharif’s government to Rs. 3,000 under PTI. He also mentioned record increases in electricity, gas, and daily commodity prices during the PTI’s rule. Wali Khan praised the economic achievements during Nawaz Sharif’s government, including a GDP growth of 6.8 percent and Pakistan being declared an emerging economy by international institutions. He contrasted this with the PTI’s tenure, during which the national debt increased from Rs. 27,000 billion to Rs. 54,000 billion.

He also pointed out the issues with PTI’s development projects and the billion trees project under NAB and the Peshawar High Court’s scrutiny. He criticized the KP Government’s policy on fighting terrorism and the rise in terrorism incidents in southern districts, questioning the effectiveness of the funds provided to CTD and Police.

Wali Khan alleged widespread corruption and nepotism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under PTI, noting the closure of its own Ehtesab Commission as a significant failure in its anti-corruption claims.