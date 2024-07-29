PTI's Yasmin Rashid admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr was admitted to Hospital on Monday.

Confirming the development, her lawyer said that she was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup on the direction of the Anti-terrorism court.

Sources said the former health minister was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Hospital.

Yasmin has been in prison for many cases against in connection with the events of May 9, 2023, when countrywide riots happened after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The former minister was first arrested on May 12 last year under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Later, she was arrested for her alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.