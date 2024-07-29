PTI to hold nationwide protest on August 5

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top leadership Sunday announced to organise a nationwide protest against inflation and for the release of founding chairman Imran Khan, on August 5 that marks one year of PTI leader’s imprisonment.

On August 5 last year, Imran Khan was arrested from Lahore after a court sentenced him in the Toshakhana case and since then he has been behind the bars. He is currently languishing in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi facing multiple other criminal cases.

During a press conference here, party’s senior leader Omar Ayub urged the public to protest against inflation and the “illegal” arrest of the PTI founder. He lamented that the government’s behaviour towards their parliamentarians has been very harsh, pointing out that their MNAs were being picked up by agencies and presented before anti-corruption bodies. He mentioned five intelligence agencies but stopped short of stating which agency was responsible for these actions.

The party’s Secretary General said that all their associates have been subjected to legal cases, which he attributed to the affidavits they submitted to join the PTI. Ayub came down hard on the current regime, saying that it aims to create conflict between the army and the PTI.

He accused the PML-N of attempting to pit the largest political party of the country against the army and stressed that immediate elections are the only solution to the political turmoil. Ayub told the media that the party will decide in a meeting today (Monday) regarding a possible sit-in at the D-Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, another senior leader Asad Qaiser condemned what he termed severe crackdown on their supporters. He questioned the dignity of the parliament, saying if parliamentarians are humiliated in this manner, there will be no respect for the parliament.

He urged the apex court to take suo motu notice of the crackdown on party’s MNAs in the aftermath of reserved seats verdict. He announced that decisions regarding protests would be made in the party meeting with plans for large countrywide demonstrations on August 5.

Asad posed a question as to how the poor would survive the rising inflation as he also noted decline in the country’s textile industry. Condemning the behaviour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the PTI leader demanded the withdrawal of baseless cases against PTI members. He invited all parties to join them as he announced plans for nationwide sit-ins adding the current government was fake and imposed without a mandate.

“August 5 marks the day of the PTI founder’s arrest, we will stage protests on that day,” Qaiser told the media while referring to the former prime minister’s arrest in the Toshakhana case. Lamenting the indiscriminate crackdown against the party, the former National Assembly speaker alleged that the PTI lawmakers and social media activists were facing a vicious witch-hunt.

The Supreme Court, in its short order on July 12, allowed the PTI to get seats in the assemblies reserved for women and minorities. The former ruling party has been calling for Imran’s release, who has been behind bars for nearly a year.