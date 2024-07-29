PUC announces flag hoisting, other events in August

LAHORE - The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has announced several initiatives for the month of August, including the hoisting of the national flag at seminaries and mosques from August 1 to August 30.

The council would also observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir’ on August 5 and host a series of seminars focused on Pakistan’s stability throughout the month.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Manzurl Islamia Lahore, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, emphasized the need to prevent political instability in the country. He asserted that national unity is essential in the current situation, and that the ‘Azm-e-Istehkam Pakistan’ (Resolve for Pakistan’s Stability) initiative is a crucial component of the National Action Plan. He stressed that peace could only be achieved if this plan is fully implemented.

Regarding the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) issue, Ashrafi urged the government to reassess its policy, citing the burden of increasing electricity bills on the public and the difficulties faced by seminaries and mosques in managing these costs. He requested a 50 percent reduction in electricity bills for these institutions and the removal of additional taxes.

The PUC chairman underscored that the dignity of Islam and the homeland are non-negotiable, and any attempt to undermine national security or compromise the integrity of Pakistan’s armed forces should be firmly opposed. He expressed support for the armed forces and reaffirmed that seminaries would stand united in protecting Pakistan’s stability. He also mentioned that a convention on Pakistan’s stability would be held in Gujranwala on August 4 and a seminar in Lahore on August 11.

In response to questions, Ashrafi noted hopeful progress in negotiations between Jamaat-e-Islami and the government regarding electricity bills and urged for a broader review of IPP policies.

Maulana Pir Zubair Abid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Qari Mubashar Raheemi, Mufti Naseemul Islam, and other prominent ulema were present.