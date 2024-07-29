Monday, July 29, 2024
Punjab cabinet panel approves garbage tax

After approval of cabinet, trash tax to be levied on homes and businesses in rural and urban areas

The Nation Monitoring
July 29, 2024
LAHORE   -  While the nation is still reeling from the increased amount of taxes announced in the annual budget earlier this year, a standing committee of the Punjab Cabinet has approved imposition of the garbage tax. The Standing Committee for Finance and Development approved the tax in a meeting.

Following approval of the provincial cabinet, the trash tax will be levied on homes and businesses in rural and urban areas.

In rural areas, Rs200 will be levied on a 5 marla house, Rs400 on a 10 marla to one kanal house, Rs300 on small businesses, shops in villages, Rs700 on medium businesses and Rs1000 on large businesses per month. On the other hand, in the urban population, a monthly tax of Rs300 will be levied on a 5 marla house, Rs 500 to Rs2,000 on a house of 10 marla to 1 kanal and Rs 5,000 on a house larger than one kanal. Similarly, small businesses in cities will be charged Rs500, medium businesses will be charged Rs1,000 and large businesses will be charged Rs 3,000 per month.

Price control mechanism to be implemented completely: ADCR

It should be noted that the garbage tax will come into effect across the province after the approval of the Punjab cabinet.

