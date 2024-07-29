PWPA chairperson promises all support to abuse victims

LAHORE - Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Parvaiz Butt visited Chakwal and Hafizabad to meet women victims of abuse. During her visit to the Mouza Mahiwal and Sukheki Mandi, she assured the victims and their families of justice, financial support, and legal assistance, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The chairperson said that it was crucial to combat sexual harassment, domestic violence, and all forms of abuse against women. She emphasised that the Punjab government was committed to providing comprehensive legal support to affected women and ensuring their protection. Hina Butt directed the district police officers to act swiftly on complaints from victims, stressing that “good behaviour by the police was the first step towards justice.” She urged officers to create a supportive and welcoming environment in police stations, noting that listening to women’s voices would ensure perpetrators are held accountable.