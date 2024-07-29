Quetta’s Turn

After Islamabad, Section 144 is now in force in Balochistan’s capital as well. The Quetta administration imposed a ban on all types of gatherings, processions, and rallies, sealing all roads leading to the Red Zone by parking containers on major roads.

Tensions in the region remain high after fourteen people were injured when supporters of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), who were on their way to Gwadar to attend a rally, came under fire in Mastung on Saturday. The responsibility for the shooting is contested: while the BYC accused security forces of opening fire on their convoy, Shahid Rind, the spokesman for the Balochistan government, denied that security forces had opened fire. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Kalat insisted that participants of the BYC march attacked a Levies checkpoint near Mastung.

Once again, we are faced with a situation similar to Bannu, where protestors and security forces were pitted against each other, and the confrontation was used as a pretext for wider protests. Similar to Bannu, the targets for these local protests were sensitive security flashpoints, which had recently come under attack by regional militants, adding another layer of tension on top of the existing animosity. Here, Gwadar, a key strategic port under attack by foreign-funded forces seeking to undermine it, was the location of the protests.

While the modus operandi are the same, the outcome must not be. Bannu was exploited by political forces for personal gain, and its protestors were goaded into resisting the security forces and their operations against terrorism in the area. This must be prevented in Gwadar, especially given its strategic and economic importance.

While the government has conveyed to the BYC that it is ready to hold negotiations, the situation remains on edge, and all stakeholders must remain vigilant.