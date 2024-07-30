QWP leader opposes selling of land acquired for education complex

PESHAWAR - Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday opposed the selling of land acquired for an educational complex in Mardan, criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s claim of declaring an education emergency in the province.

Speaking at a meeting with Party office-bearers from District Peshawar, Sherpao directed participants to focus on strengthening and reorganizing QWP at the grassroots level.

He condemned the sale of the educational complex land as a violation of relevant laws, stating that land acquired for a project should be used specifically for that purpose.

Sherpao labeled the sale as a reflection of PTI’s poor economic management and warned that it would set a dangerous precedent, potentially leading to further sales of provincial assets. He criticized PTI for its failure to effectively manage the province’s economic affairs.

Addressing concerns over law and order, Sherpao urged the local administration in Kurram tribal district to act swiftly to broker a ceasefire between warring tribes. He accused the provincial government of passivity, stating that while provincial ministers are quick to make political statements, they fail to address the ongoing violence in Kurram.

Additionally, Sherpao criticized agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), claiming they were unfair to consumers. He called for an investigation into these agreements, which he said prioritized investor interests over consumer rights.