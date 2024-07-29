Reforming Banking

Pakistani citizens have often wondered why global financial services and global subscription-based streaming platforms are hesitant to enter the country officially. At first glance, a large, young population would seem like an ideal market for innovations that are popular worldwide.

Many assume this reluctance has more to do with politics than policy, but the true culprit behind this lag is our banking sector and its archaic policies. With complicated paper-based transactions still rooted in old authentication factors, such as signatures and copies of identification cards, our banking structure remains a holdover from the last century. The proliferation of credit lines is limited, and the usage of online banking is making slow headway against established structures.

While some banks have launched mobile applications to update the process, at its core, our banking system remains analog with a layer of digitization sprinkled on top. This state of affairs discourages seamless digital banking, creates procedural hurdles in making simple transactions, and increases overheads for any potential business operating in the country. Many global businesses, when asked about their intentions of entering the Pakistani market, have expressed concerns about the robustness of this system, asserting that investing in more modernized nations would be a much higher priority. As the country looks to reform its tax and revenue systems and hopes to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to stimulate the economy, the government of Pakistan should examine this system and seek to overhaul it as well. Easier procedures, more digitization, and less redundant paperwork are all important goals.

In this regard, the government should consider the recommendations made by the Telecom Operators’ Association (TOA). With banks stuck in the previous century, telecom companies have led innovation and become micro-banks, providing services that traditional banks could not. It is time to realize the wave of the future.