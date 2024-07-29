Monday, July 29, 2024
Robbers deprive two citizens of bike, cash, iPhone

APP
July 29, 2024
Karachi

JACOABAD   -   Armed robbers deprived two citizens of a motorcycle, thousands of rupees cash and precious cell phone at gunpoint. According to details, unidentified gunmen engaged Syed Zain Shah and Muhammad Ali Shah at gunpoint in Bolan Mohallah of Jacobabad. The robbers took away a motorcycle, Rs80,000 cash and a iPhone from the two citizens. The Syed community of the area held sit-in at National Highway Jamali Wah railway crossing and demanded to recover their looted valuables and restoring peace in the area. The police have registered a case into the incident and investigations were underway.

APP

