Monday, July 29, 2024
SALU professor ends his life

APP
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  A professor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) reportedly shot himself to death over “marital problems,” leaving his family, colleagues, and students in utter shock.

The deceased professor, Muhammad Saleh Memon, was a faculty member at SALU’s Department of Business Administration. According to the Khairpur police, Saleh Memon shot himself inside a room at Sami Hostel of the university. The gunshot drew the attention of teachers and other staff members, who rushed him to Khairpur Civil Hospital.

According to the SHO, the weapon Muhammad Salih used to fatally injure himself has been sent for forensic examination and a post-mortem is awaited to further the investigation into the alleged suicide.

The police official further stated that, according to Saleh’s coworkers, the professor was a bigamist and had recently tied the knot again, while his first wife and children were in Islamabad.

Price control mechanism to be implemented completely: ADCR

Meanwhile, The Sindh Culture Department has issued a cheque of Rs0.3 million as an assistance for the treatment of famous actor, director and host Aslam Bhutto.

According to a communique on Sunday, the cheque had been issued on the directives of Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, who took notice of a news about the illness of the actor.

A team of the Culture Department contacted the actor and enquired about his health. The Minister also prayed for the early recovery of the actor.

APP

