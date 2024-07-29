Searching for Foreign Policy

In an upscale restaurant in Islamabad, the topic of today’s roundtable discussion was the challenges of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The selected experts in the field were eager to share their valuable ideas on the subject. The ambiance was simply ebullient. With a winsome smile on his face, the host broke the ice by welcoming the esteemed gathering.

Host: Chatham House rules apply. No recordings. No cameras. Allow me to begin by acknowledging a simple fact. Entangled in serious internal issues, including those relating to security, politics, and economics, the country does not seem to have time to evaluate its foreign policy. Hence, a plethora of issues needs to be addressed. My request is to avoid stating the obvious. Secondly, the recommendations put forward must be doable and practical. No rhetorical statements, please. Yes, Ma’am, let’s begin the discussion with you.

Official Expert: Pakistan is following a foreign policy of friendship and cordiality with all countries of the world except Israel and Armenia. Taking inspiration from the Quaid’s guidelines, it’s a policy of peace within and peace without. Our geo-strategic importance forces us to adopt a policy based on mutual respect with a focus on economic diplomacy. Geography is our biggest challenge. Our progress is hindered by our friends on both the eastern and western borders. The government is in the process of reviving the National Security Policy, in which a whole chapter will be allocated to foreign policy.

Voice: I think you should have peace within first before embarking on the difficult journey of having peace without.

Think Tank: Friendship for peace and not war should be our motto. Staying away from the US, getting closer to China, and countering terrorism are the most important dimensions of our foreign policy. India should be left alone to its own devices. Pakistan has learned its lessons. In case there is another 9/11, we will never believe in any promises. Our 186th publication is placed before you. This issue contains some recommendations for the government as well. We hope these recommendations will be given due consideration when the government prepares the new National Security Policy.

Voice: Did anyone even read your previous 185 publications, let alone paying any heed to the recommendations put forward therein?

China Expert: China is a superpower without a shred of doubt. However, it strictly believes in a multipolar world seen through the lens of contrasts. Beijing feels that in an unequal world, a few rich countries will always have the final say, leaving most countries struggling to find their place and voice their opinions, let alone join the deliberations on the future of the international community. The West is creating all sorts of hurdles in China’s way to progress. Pakistan can play its due role in bringing Washington and Beijing to the negotiating table, as it did in 1972. That would help Islamabad create a balance in its policies towards the US and China.

Voice: Firstly, it was not 1972. It was 1971. Secondly, this is the age of Artificial Intelligence, Sir. They don’t need any mediator to talk to each other or sort out issues. In any case, you should put your own house in order. The question is: did your PM receive that eagerly awaited phone call from Washington? I assure you, Sir, even on his way out, Biden will not call your PM. Mediation between China and the US?

UN Expert: No comments.

US Expert: The US foreign policy acknowledges South Asia’s importance and believes in expanding freedom for all and promoting economic prosperity and peace. Washington feels that democracy has taken root in Pakistan but has proven elusive. It also acknowledges the danger that two nuclear-armed countries pose if they go to war. The US will allocate $101 million for Pakistan to strengthen democracy, fight terrorism, and stabilize the economy. Islamabad needs to remove Washington’s misgivings to stay close to the superpower. Let’s hope Kamala Harris wins.

Voice: It does not make any difference who the President of the United States will be. You will be viewed and treated the same way. The US will do what the US has been doing. Do they even care what your government thinks about America?

South Asian Expert: Pakistan must not abandon its efforts to normalize relations with India. In international relations, emotions have no role to play. Let us postpone Kashmir and focus on commencing trade. Modi’s anger is temporary. On Afghanistan, our policy should focus on mending ways with Kabul rather than offending the Taliban.

Voice: You should rescind your Pakistani passport and get naturalized either in India or Afghanistan. Let us find our ‘relevance’ to India ourselves. Let us rue our mistakes made in helping Afghanistan and lick our wounds ourselves. No compromise on matters of our vital national interests.

Real Expert: The biggest challenge to our foreign policy is the foreign policy itself. People think a country can have a strong foreign policy without being economically sound. This misperception makes matters even more complicated. The table may note that a country’s foreign policy is a depiction of its internal economic, political, and societal situation at a given time. How could you make independent decisions when the country is embroiled in a vicious debt trap? Ground realities must be taken into consideration.

Voice: Finally, someone is talking sense.

South Asian Expert: I disagree. Kashmir and the Taliban cannot wait for us to stabilize the economy first. These are pressing issues requiring immediate actions.

Real Expert: Eliminate corruption; let the people have a government of their choice; get rid of kakistocracy; and stabilize the economy. Your hostile neighbors will be forced to respect you as a nation.

Voice: Listen to him carefully. He has just spelled out the entire algorithm of foreign policy in just one sentence.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com