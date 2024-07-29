Security forces kill five terrorists in KP operations

The security forces killed five terrorists in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Monday.

It said the operations were conducted on July 28 and 29.

A joint intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mohmand district and three terrorists, including Qari, were successfully neutralised. During the conduct of the operation, terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

However, during intense fire exchange, police constable Abrar Hussain of KP Police, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

In another intelligence based operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan, security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location, as a result of which Sifatullah alias Mullah Mansoor was killed, while three other terrorists got injured.

Sifatullah was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including facilitation of suicide bombing attack in Daraban on 12 December 2023 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In a third engagement that occurred in North Waziristan, another terrorist was killed by the security forces.

Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

