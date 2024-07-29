Shaikhani for enhancing safety of LPG gas stations

HYDERABAD - Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) has urged the need for enhancing the safety of LPG gas stations as domestic consumers, along with small and large hotels, bakeries, and restaurants, have no alternative but to rely on LPG gas. According to a press release, Shaikhani said that following a tragic incident in Hyderabad in May 2024, intense crackdown was initiated on LPG gas shops in the city, leading to a severe shortage of LPG gas. This has caused significant difficulties for businesses and domestic consumers, who are now struggling with the unavailability of LPG gas in the city, he added. He stated that HCSTSI, representing the small traders of Hyderabad, had promptly addressed the issue by writing a letter to the Federal Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division, Mussadiq Malik. He further urged the need for enhancing the safety of LPG gas stations Under the LPG (Production and Distribution) Rules 2001. He said that in order to prevent any mishaps, it was crucial to secure LPG distribution measures through standard testing and certification of cylinders and by permitting only licensed distributors to sell LPG. HCSTSI President proposed that approved distribution centers should be established at designated locations within Hyderabad city, with a ban on LPG shops in densely populated areas.