Pakistan’s justice system is in crisis, its ineffectiveness starkly highlighted by a shockingly low conviction rate. According to the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), the rate stands at a mere 8.66%. This dismal figure, significantly lower than those of neighboring countries, underscores a system in dire need of reform. Public safety and the rule of law hang in the balance.

The problems are deeply rooted. Antiquated laws, enshrined in the colonial-era Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), leave law enforcement ill-equipped to combat modern crime. Investigations are often substandard, neglecting crucial forensic evidence and over-relying on unreliable witness statements. This flawed approach allows criminals to evade justice, emboldening them further.

The issue is exacerbated by a lack of communication between police and prosecutors. A recent seminar underscored the urgent need for a “proactive partnership” during investigations. This disconnect results in prosecutors receiving incomplete case files, making convictions unlikely.

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged. A recent collaboration between a Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and a Punjab Prosecutor General aims to address the long-standing coordination problems. By placing prosecutors in Lahore police stations, this initiative seeks to ensure meticulous investigations and effective evidence collection. This effort could be a game-changer, potentially increasing conviction rates and restoring public confidence.

Yet, complacency is not an option. Pakistan’s conviction rate is embarrassingly low compared to regional counterparts. India, for example, boasts a rate of around 30%, while developed nations like the United States and Australia exceed 60% in some jurisdictions. This disparity highlights the severe dysfunction within Pakistan’s justice system.

The consequences of inaction are severe. A system that fails to convict criminals fosters a climate of impunity, eroding public trust and increasing fear among law-abiding citizens. Economic growth is stifled as businesses hesitate to invest in a society where crime goes unpunished.

Reform is urgently needed. Significant amendments to the CrPC are crucial, incorporating modern investigative techniques like forensic analysis and electronic evidence gathering. Enhanced collaboration between law enforcement and prosecution is essential. Emulating successful models from abroad, where empowered prosecutors play a more active role in investigations, could provide a valuable blueprint.

Pakistan cannot afford to remain trapped in this cycle of dysfunction. Decisive action is necessary to build a justice system that serves its citizens effectively. The recent initiative in Lahore is a promising start, but sustained commitment and nationwide transformation are essential for lasting change. The time for minor adjustments is over; a complete overhaul is what Pakistan’s justice system desperately needs.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.