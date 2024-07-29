Sindh Culture dept issues Rs0.3m cheque for treatment of actor Aslam Bhutto

KARACHI - The Sindh Culture Department has issued a cheque of Rs0.3 million as an assistance for the treatment of famous actor, director and host Aslam Bhutto. According to a communique on Sunday, the cheque had been issued on the directives of Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, who took notice of a news about the illness of the actor. A team of the Culture Department contacted the actor and enquired about his health. The Minister also prayed for the early recovery of the actor.