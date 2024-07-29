Monday, July 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Culture dept issues Rs0.3m cheque for treatment of actor Aslam Bhutto

Agencies
July 29, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Culture Department has issued a cheque of Rs0.3 million as an assistance for the treatment of famous actor, director and host Aslam Bhutto. According to a communique on Sunday, the cheque had been issued on the directives of Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, who took notice of a news about the illness of the actor.   A team of the Culture Department contacted the actor and enquired about his health.  The Minister also prayed for the early recovery of the actor.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024