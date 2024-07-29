Sri Lanka stun India to win maiden Women’s Asia Cup title

DAMBULLA - Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama showcased their exceptional batting prowess, guiding to a resounding eight-wicket triumph over India in the final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. India posted 165-6 while batting first courtesy of Smriti Mandhana’s half-century, however, Athapaththu and Samarawickrama’s half-centuries helped to lift their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title. After opting to bat first, Shafali Verma and Mandhana gave a decent start with a 44-run opening stand before Kavisha Dilhari removed Verma. Mandhana remained firm on her end while India lost two more wickets on the other end before Jemimah Rodrigues joined the settled batter.Jemimah Rodrigues scored a quick 29 off 16 during the 41-run partnership with Mandhana, however, both batters fell in the same over, leaving their team reeling at 133-5.Mandhana top-scored with a 47-ball 60, which featured ten boundaries. Richa Ghosh then struck a brilliant 30 from 14 balls with the help of four boundaries and one six to give a late push to India’s total as they scored 165-6 in 20 overs. For , Dilhari took two wickets while Athapaththu, UdeshikaPrabodhani and Sachini Nisansala bagged one each. While chasing, lost Vishmi Gunaratne in the second over courtesy of a mix-up with Athapaththu. However, the early blow did not matter much as Athapaththu and Samarawickrama raised a partnership of 87 for the second wicket.Athapaththu played a 61-run knock from 43 balls with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes before Deepti Sharma castled her with 94 runs on the board. Dilhari joined Samarawickrama and together they steered to a comfortable victory with an unbeaten stand of 73 runs from 40 balls.Samarawickrama top-scored with a 51-ball 69, which included six boundaries and two sixes, while Dilhari struck 30 off 16. Player of the match Harshitha Samarawickrama said: “I am very happy that I scored in this game. It’s a great feeling. In the field I missed two catches, but even at that time, I thought to myself that no matter how many runs India score, I will make sure I hunt them down. I was able to stay there till the end and do that. I had failed in the past but very happy today. When Chamari was out, I wanted to play positive cricket with Kavisha and it worked out well in the end. I am very thankful to the coach that he gave me the freedom to play.”

Scores in Brief

167-2 (Samarawickrama 69*, Athapaththu 61, Dilhari 30*) beat India 165-6 (Mandhana 60, Ghosh 30, Dilhari 2-36) by eight wickets.